Philly still weeks away from completing evaluation of new anti-violence program

The city is still in the process of independently evaluating the effectiveness of two anti-violence programs designed to prevent shootings in Philadelphia, which is on pace to set a new single-year record for homicides.

Erica Atwood, senior director for the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, said it will be another two to three weeks before she has a sense of when the first evaluation will be completed for the Group Violence Intervention program, launched in August.

Atwood said the city recently hired an independent consultant to evaluate the Community Crisis Intervention Program, which was relaunched two years ago.

“Give me a little bit more time to tell you when we’ll have some results of that. We are just beginning that process,” she told City Council during the latest hearing regarding Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed $5.2 billion budget for the next fiscal year.