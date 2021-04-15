Amid a historic surge in shootings and homicides, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration is proposing an additional $18.7 million for anti-violence efforts during the next fiscal year. The funding would be used to expand a pair of violence intervention programs, a transitional jobs initiative, as well as the city’s blight remediation efforts, among other priorities.

If approved by City Council, the total investment into anti-violence programming during FY22 would be $35.5 million out of a $5.18 billion proposed spending plan, less than 5% of the $727 million the Kenney administration wants to spend on the police department.

“We are doubling down on our commitment to tackling gun violence as a public health crisis. It’s not just a law enforcement issue,” said Kenney on Wednesday during the administration’s third public briefing on how the city is responding to gun violence.

The request for additional funding coincides with the release of an updated version of the Philadelphia Roadmap for Safer Communities, the Kenney administration’s five-year strategic plan for tackling the city’s unrelenting gun violence epidemic, which has injured or killed nearly 700 people so far this year and put the city on pace to set a single-year record for homicides. Gun violence was also the leading cause of death for young Black and Latino men in Philadelphia in 2020.

Under the updated roadmap plan, the city wants to reduce shootings and homicides by 30% by 2023.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday this would be achieved by steadily reducing annual shootings in sections of the city as part of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Operation Pinpoint initiative.

“We’re gonna have to chip away at it,” Outlaw said. “The successes that we’re seeing in Pinpoint in time will show us success in the long-term.”

Kenney’s proposal got mixed reviews from anti-violence advocates, including Jamal Johnson, who staged a one-man hunger strike outside City Hall to pressure the mayor into taking action on a City Council resolution that called on him to declare gun violence a citywide emergency.

Johnson is also part of a group calling on the city to invest $100 million in anti-violence efforts.