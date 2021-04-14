As Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic continues to rage and days before Mayor Jim Kenney proposes the city’s next budget, city councilmembers and community anti-violence advocates unveiled a series of interventions they hope will help mitigate the crushing gun violence crisis.

Dubbed the Violence Prevention and Opportunity Agenda, the strategy highlights the role existing anti-poverty initiatives will play in stabilizing neighborhoods with the understanding that deep poverty is linked to violence. The agenda includes the city’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, which focuses on affordable housing, eviction prevention programs, and investments into neighborhood commercial corridors. The city will also use the $10 million New Normal Jobs Initiative, which focuses on community job training programs.

Other highlights include stronger gun laws such as lost and stolen handgun reporting, suing the state for its inaction of gun violence, gun buyback programs, and adding more security cameras in neighborhoods based on need.

There’s no details about spending outlined in the plan. Joe Grace, a spokesperson for City Council, said there will likely be more funding appropriated during future budget negotiations.

Standing at NoMo Inc., a North Philadelphia early intervention and job-readiness organization that prioritizes youth from vulnerable communities, Council President Darrell Clarke and members Cherelle Parker, Curtis Jones, Mark Squilla, and Kenyatta Johnson presented the agenda Tuesday, one day before the mayor’s planned budget briefing.