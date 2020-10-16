Why Philly’s 10-year tax abatement is back on the negotiating table

Philadelphia’s City Council wants to fund a $400 million anti-poverty program with a construction tax — and an old-fashioned horse-trade.

It’s a little bit of what’s old is new again with a plan to revive a formerly politically unpalatable 1% construction tax proposal while proposing to delay planned reductions to the city’s 10-year tax abatement until 2024.

The construction tax introduced in a bill Thursday would enable council to fund affordable housing, eviction prevention programs and investments in neighborhood commercial corridors. A second bill introduced by Councilmember Bobby Henon would delay abatement changes slated for January, keeping the valuable development subsidy intact and appeasing the real estate industry that has fought the planned reduction for years.

The construction industry bitterly also opposed the impact fee in 2018 when it passed out of council in a 9-8 vote. But the legislative body lacked support from Mayor Jim Kenney and eventually dropped the proposal.

The climate is different now that the city is struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis. City Council and the mood of many voters have shifted left. Meanwhile, people continue to buy homes in the city and developers continue to build them. Even with the abatement untouched until 2024, council staff estimate the construction tax would bring in at least $20 million in revenue a year.

“Every now and then, the stars align,” said City Council President Darrell Clarke at a press conference Thursday. “So those same people who beat us back a little bit [on the tax] and expressed some concerns, they kind of need something from us right now.”

Clarke sees the moment as ripe for an agreement that will help the city get a new revenue source for needed public programs while assisting the building industry with a profitable incentive. Developers agree.