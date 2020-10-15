Igloos allowed, fires in a barrel banned: Philly rules on winter outdoor dining

The City of Philadelphia announced new guidelines for winterized outdoor dining Thursday, offering a potential lifeline to restaurants that are still struggling to survive as the temperature dips and coronavirus cases in the city trend upwards.

“We really do think that dining outdoors is a lot safer than indoors,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said at a press conference Wednesday. “That’s why we are supportive of this.”

The guidelines allow restaurants to choose between three different variations of overhead coverings, and heating powered by electricity, propane, or natural gas.

Open flames — like the barrel fires traditionally found in the Italian Market during the colder months — are explicitly prohibited in the regulations. Meanwhile, prefab solutions like the plastic igloos warmed by electric heaters now in play at Northern Liberties’ Germantown Garden Grill are encouraged.

All overhead coverings require a right-of-way permit from the Streets Department. Prefabricated tents or canopies can be put up without an additional permit, but a custom-built shelter that has a roof and/or sides will require approval from the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections.

Winterized outdoor dining must be in compliance with existing coronavirus safety measures, such as maintaining six feet of distance between tables. Outdoor dining structures that have three or more walls will be subject to indoor dining restrictions, unless at least 10 complete fresh air exchanges per hour can be documented by a certified professional.

Outdoor dining has buoyed Philadelphia’s restaurants, which were shut down for months and are still only allowed to use 50% of their indoor seating. Since June, the city has issued over 700 temporary approvals for sidewalk cafes, ‘streeteries,’ or expansions of outdoor seating into parking areas and vacant lots.