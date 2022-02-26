Zak Pyzik, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, said it will take time for the city’s hard-hit, but rebounding restaurant scene to fully recover. But he thinks the report helps provide a sense that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, not just more darkness.

“The only thing that’s been predictable for restaurants the last 20 months is unpredictability. And so to see a trend heading in this direction, I think will lead a lot of them feeling encouraged and a lot of restaurant owners and operators just feeling like there might be a path forward and a way to kind of navigate this new economy,” said Pyzik.

He said the report is also welcome news for the city’s permanent streetery program.

For Gary Jonas, president of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia, the report confirms one of his mantras: that cities always rebound. It’s part of why he wasn’t surprised by the report’s findings, which he said are largely positive for real estate developers, particularly for those interested in projects in neighborhoods outside the core of Center City, where hundreds of housing units were completed in 2021.

But Jonas has a caveat.

“The city really needs to be focused on bringing in jobs and keeping people safe. And if they can do that, then, as a development community, we can help the city continue to grow,” said Jonas.

The city has struggled to quiet an ongoing surge in gun violence that last year claimed the lives of 562 people, an all-time record. Police are also contending with an increase in carjackings, which have proven fatal in some instances.

Levy said the volume of remote work will also impact the vitality of Greater Center City going forward. If employees continue to work more from home than office buildings, the city will continue to lose jobs — on SEPTA and PATCO, but also in restaurants and retail.

Additionally, the report highlights the ongoing need for Philadelphia, the poorest big city in the country, to create more affordable housing, said Levy. The overwhelming majority of the housing units that went up during the pandemic were market-rate apartments.

In its report, the Center City District said Philadelphia has to ensure that the development and construction industry and the beneficiaries of reinvestment reflect the city’s demographics.