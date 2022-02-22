Authorities announce arrest in 2 fatal carjackings in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with at least three carjackings in Philadelphia, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities have charged 28-year-old Jonathan Akubu in connection with the crimes, which include murder charges for the fatal carjackings that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 12.

Akubu, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, has a lengthy criminal history which includes prison time for indecent assault, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said.

On Feb. 6, around 8 p.m., 60-year-old George Briscella was killed as he was getting into his car outside of his mother’s home on the 2100 block of Afton Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

His gray Toyota Rav4 was taken at gunpoint.