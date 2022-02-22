Authorities announce arrest in 2 fatal carjackings in Philadelphia
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with at least three carjackings in Philadelphia, authorities said Tuesday.
Authorities have charged 28-year-old Jonathan Akubu in connection with the crimes, which include murder charges for the fatal carjackings that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 12.
Akubu, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, has a lengthy criminal history which includes prison time for indecent assault, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said.
On Feb. 6, around 8 p.m., 60-year-old George Briscella was killed as he was getting into his car outside of his mother’s home on the 2100 block of Afton Street in Northeast Philadelphia.
His gray Toyota Rav4 was taken at gunpoint.
Then on Feb. 12, around 7:30 p.m., police say a man was shot and killed by the gunman who stole his vehicle on the 8100 block of Grovers Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
Akubu was arrested last Friday at his home in Drexel Hill.
Court documents state he was arraigned on Saturday. He faces the two murder charges along with other offenses including receiving stolen property, theft of unlawful taking, arson and weapons offenses.
The city is seeing a surge in carjackings.
In 2021, police reported 833 carjackings. Already in 2022, there have more than 150 — including some in which victims shot their assailants.
In recent weeks, Philadelphia police have remarked they believe the same people are behind a lot of them.
“We believe that there (is) a small, relatively small, number of individuals that are responsible for a vast number of these carjackings and that once we start to identify the individuals, take them off the street and get them behind bars, we will see significant positive results and the carjackings will go down,” Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said.
Police believe Akubu was not acting alone in these crimes and are looking for three to six additional suspects.