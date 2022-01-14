Amid a “disturbing” spike in violent crime, police say Philadelphia is already on pace to surpass last year’s total for carjackings.

Halfway through January, the department has recorded more than 90 carjackings. The city had roughly 750 of them in 2021, nearly double the total for 2020.

“We are truly using every resource available to combat this issue,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a news conference on Thursday.

The department has assigned uniformed and plainclothes officers to patrol carjacking hotspots, including parts of North Philadelphia, said Outlaw. There’s also a task force dedicated to investigating these incidents, in addition to the work being done by divisional detectives and the Major Crimes Unit.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, FBI, and ATF are providing additional support.

“The Philadelphia Police Department is actively working to identify and apprehend the individuals committing these crimes,” said Outlaw.

To date, police have arrested seven people in connection to a carjacking incident — five adults and two juveniles.