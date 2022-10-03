During a wide-ranging meeting with reporters Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner offered a brief update on last week’s fatal shooting outside Roxborough High. He also provided new numbers on the big increase in carjackings in the city which comes as the homicide rate is down slightly compared to this time last year.

Krasner’s head of homicide Joanne Pescatore said investigators are “working around the clock” to find the people responsible for last Tuesday’s shooting in Roxborough that killed a 14-year-old student and injured four others. “We are getting closer,” Pescatore said. “Nothing else to report at this particular time, but they are getting closer.”

Pescatore said recovering the vehicle used in the shooting was a big break in the case. Police have combed through the SUV for clues that they hope will lead them to the shooters.

“They got the best crime scene person to go over that car, there were fingerprints found, and there was evidence recovered,” she said.

No suspects are in custody.

Carjacking’s international influence

Krasner also spoke about the ever-increasing carjacking rate in Philadelphia. More than 1,000 carjackings were reported in the city through the end of September.

“There’s no question that a component of this all the way up and down the East Coast is cars getting jacked and sent overseas to locations where not only they are worth more than their used cars price in the United States, but some of these are countries where the average annual income is far less than the value of one car. Sometimes it’s a 20th the value of one car,” Krasner said.