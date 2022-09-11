Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warns people not to even think about tampering with the upcoming midterm elections in the city.

Krasner spoke out at an event announcing the increase in pay for election day officials, and past and present members of the City Commissioners talked about how they received threats during the past presidential election.

Krasner said prosecutors will deal with any threats just like they did with two men who came to town while votes were being counted during the 2020 presidential election.

“Last election, we had a couple of guys drive up from Virginia with an AR-15 in the back of the car, 160 plus rounds, handguns, and they got out to go to the place where the vote was being counted,” he said. “Well, we’re going to see what justice looks like for them in October when they go to trial for the crime of interfering with elections. And I got the same thing for anybody who thinks that they can mess with the count this time.”