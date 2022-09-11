Philly DA Krasner working now to ensure safe and secure voting experience in November
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warns people not to even think about tampering with the upcoming midterm elections in the city.
Krasner spoke out at an event announcing the increase in pay for election day officials, and past and present members of the City Commissioners talked about how they received threats during the past presidential election.
Krasner said prosecutors will deal with any threats just like they did with two men who came to town while votes were being counted during the 2020 presidential election.
“Last election, we had a couple of guys drive up from Virginia with an AR-15 in the back of the car, 160 plus rounds, handguns, and they got out to go to the place where the vote was being counted,” he said. “Well, we’re going to see what justice looks like for them in October when they go to trial for the crime of interfering with elections. And I got the same thing for anybody who thinks that they can mess with the count this time.”
Krasner said his office isn’t the only one that is participating in the voter safety effort.
“This DA’s office, with the commissioner, with the FBI, with the [Philadelphia Police Department], with our state partners, we are here to make sure that, [when] you get out and vote, you will be safe. Your votes are going to be counted. It will be safe, and after it’s counted, it’s not going to be erased. It will be safe.”
Former City Commissioner Al Schmidt, who now heads up The Committee of 70, a non-partisan election watchdog group, believes every election has challenges, and this one is no exception. But he says it’s important for people to vote and make an investment in democracy.
“It’s the right thing to do, and if we truly value our democracy, it’s important to invest in the people who make it possible,” Schmidt said.