Sommer said he would not allow the judicial process to be “abused” and as such dismissed their case with prejudice.

“It is not a forum for the childhood game of ‘I know something you don’t know.’ Nor is such gamesmanship the manner in which the practice of law is to be conducted. The courts are not places where one comes to hedge their bets on an election until they decide they are willing to accept the vote of the electorate,” Sommer wrote.

Chester County was not the lone suburban jurisdiction facing calls for recounts. Jim O’Malley, a spokesperson for Bucks County, said residents had filed roughly 35 petitions with the courts and hearings are scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15.

Bucks County’s Board of Elections has only partially certified the 2022 election results due to provisional ballot challenges in a state House district — and the recount petitions, O’Malley said.

In Delaware County, there were four recount contests that challenged election results. Adrienne Marofsky, a spokesperson for the county, said county officials believe the petitioners were motivated by a “misguided concern that votes are not accurately tabulated by machines.”

The county agreed with the petitioners to conduct a hand recount in just one of the precincts cited in the legal complaint, and the petitioners dropped their complaints for the other precincts.

Marofsky said the recount will have no impact on the certification or the formal results of any race.