The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is charging a Chester County man with several felony counts of false imprisonment, human trafficking and involuntary servitude.

Attorney General Dave Sunday accused Ramilo Caal Jolomna, 36, of forcing two immigrant girls to work on a mushroom farm with little pay under the threat of deportation or punishment.

Jolomna, of New Garden Township, is being held at the Chester County Prison. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 3.

“Labor trafficking, while not as often in the headlines, is cruel and dehumanizing behavior that forces victims into a routine of helplessness and silence,” Sunday said in a release on Monday.

The Human Trafficking Section of the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police collaborated on the investigation. According to the Office of Attorney General, Jolomna charged two girls, ages 14 and 17, “debts” for bringing them into the U.S.

Prosecutors allege Jolomna forced the 14-year-old girl from Mexico to work 16-hour shifts every day of the week, clean his house — and made her sign her paycheck over to him.