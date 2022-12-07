There are 27 community partners, including the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Congreso de Latinos Unidos, the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, Project HOME, and PA Youth Vote. Materials and events will be presented in 13 languages.

“The idea is that it is inclusive. Through this initiative we are touching just about every section of the city,” said Shawn Mooring of the Lenfest Institute, which is spearheading the initiative. “The comprehensiveness speaks to our effort to make sure that no community, no voice is left behind.”

Mooring said all forms of online reporting and journalism will be made available for free. No online paywalls will be applied to Every Voice Every Vote content, across all of its media partners. The Lenfest Institute site will host a central digital hub for all content and events: everyvoice-everyvote.org.

Sarah Glover, WHYY’s vice president of News and Civic Engagement, said she will be altering the radio station’s newsroom infrastructure as part of this project.

“WHYY News is thrilled to be co-producing a mayoral forum on public safety as part of the Every Voice, Every Vote news project,” Glover said. “WHYY News will collaborate with other news partners to serve the citizens of Philadelphia by amplifying city issues and reporting on public safety, the arts and the economic impact of the business community.”

About $1.5 million is being distributed to the partners as grants ranging from $5,000 to $100,000. Along with the Lenfest Institute, which primarily supports journalistic efforts, Every Voice, Every Vote is funded by the Wyncote Foundation, the Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Dolfinger-McMahon Foundation. The lead sponsor is the William Penn Foundation.

In 2015, a similar but smaller collaborative project was made around the mayoral election, called the Next Mayor project. Mayor Jim Kenney won the election that year.

Every Voice, Every Vote is much larger, involving more partners representing a broader range of Philadelphians.

“The potential impact of Every Voice, Every Vote is significant,” said Sharmain Matlock-Turner, CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition, a community partner. “Too often, the voices of communities with low-to-moderate incomes and BIPOC communities are drowned out in the din of partisan politicking, silenced through marginalization, or not even sought out.”

“We are super excited to be a part of this because there’s such a need in the city of Philadelphia for the community’s needs to be met,” said Lauren Settles, a producer and reporter with We Talk Philly, a radio show on WPPM, 106.5FM. “We feel like we are the voice of the community, able to amplify marginalized voices and give them an opportunity to speak up.”