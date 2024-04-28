Prosecutors said the weapons recovered from the five only match 13 of the 33 expired cartridge casings collected at the scene, and they urged any other people involved in the shootings to turn themselves in before authorities come to arrest them.

The annual Eid al-Fitr event, held outside a large mosque in the city’s Parkside neighborhood, came to a sudden end when some 30 shots rang out at about 2:30 p.m., Philadelphia police said. A 15-year-old youth sustained leg and shoulder wounds when he was shot by police, and a man was shot and a juvenile wounded on one hand.

Authorities said nearly 1,000 people, including many families, had attended the event. Witnesses described running to tents set up near the park, hiding behind trees and dropping to the pavement to avoid the gunfire, trying to shield children.