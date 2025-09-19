From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Officials in York County, Pennsylvania, have identified the three officers killed in Wednesday’s deadly shootout involving law enforcement and a man being sought on stalking charges.

Detective Sgt. Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser were all part of the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Officials say an investigation into the suspect began a day prior to the deadly shootout

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth. York County District Attorney Tim Barker said an investigation into Ruth began Tuesday, after police received a report of him using a pair of binoculars to look into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Police were also told that in August, the ex-girlfriend’s truck was set ablaze in her driveway, and Ruth was suspected of being behind it.

“She stated that they dated for only a short period of time and that the actor had never been to her house nor had ever been invited there,” Barker said.