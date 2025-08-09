A man fatally shot his neighbor in rural Pennsylvania and then unleashed a hail of gunfire on first responders, wounding two state troopers, running an EMT off the road and sniping a police drone from the sky, officials said.

The chaotic scene unfolded Thursday morning after Thompson resident Lori Wasko’s boyfriend called police to report gunfire. Police arrived to find the 57-year-old woman dead and her 61-year-old neighbor, Carmine Faino, lying in wait to ambush them.

One of the wounded troopers commandeered a tractor trailer to block the roadway and prevent other motorists from driving into harm’s way as police say Faino continued to shoot, targeting a police drone as he holed up near a propane tank that officials feared could be used as a bomb. He also fired at an SUV driven by an emergency worker before being shot and killed by police.

The Susquehanna County coroner’s office said an autopsy was conducted Friday morning on Faino, but the results were not immediately available. Police have not said what led to the shootings.

“I don’t want to speak to his motive leading up to this. I would say you can draw certain conclusions from the standpoint that we believe Faino shot our victim prior to our arrival and then from a position of tactical advantage fired dozens and dozens of rounds,” state police Col. Christopher Paris said.

He said Trooper Joseph Perechinsky applied a tourniquet to his injured colleague, Trooper William Jenkins, and, despite his own injuries, ordered the driver of a tractor trailer to block the road.

Perechinsky was “still thinking at that point in time, after being shot twice in the chest, what can I do to secure this location? What can I do to make sure nobody else gets hurt?” Paris said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro called the two troopers heroes and said Perechinsky “saved lives.”

“He acted decisively. He acted thoughtfully. And the work he did today exemplifies the absolute best of the Pennsylvania State Police,” Shapiro said.