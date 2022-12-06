Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter stands by stop and frisk, despite being stopped by police multiple times

Nutter believes stop and frisk can be effective when used as part of a comprehensive policing strategy that includes proper monitoring and supervision, while also holding officers who stop people without proper justification accountable.

The former mayor spoke with WHYY reporter Sammy Caiola and Yvonne Latty of Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Below is an excerpt of the interview that took place in October, it’s been edited for clarity.

Yvonne Latty: Have you ever been stopped by police?

Michael Nutter: Sure. I was stopped by police when I was a teenager, I was stopped by police when I was a member of City Council. I was stopped by police two years ago, a block and a half from my house. It was in my car. An officer said, I did something, I didn’t think I did it. Look, it is often not a pleasant experience. At all. You know, it’s two officers, one comes up on the driver’s side, the other’s on the passenger side. You know, driver’s license, registration, card. OK. The officer on the passenger side has his flashlight out and his hand on his weapon. And so, you know, I mean, I’ve seen this movie before. I’ve got my hands ten and two on the steering wheel. I say, Officer, my information is in my wallet. It is in my right back pocket. I’m going to get it for you, but I want you to know what I’m doing. And so in the most exaggerated, slow-motion fashion, I’ve got to lift my butt up, two fingers, get the wallet, get the information and give it to the officer. All the while, his partner is on the passenger side with his hand on his weapon. I’m a 60-something-year-old guy. At 6:00 at night, driving a Mini [Cooper]. Like, what do you think is getting ready to happen here? So no, I’ve never been thrown up against a wall, I’ve had to assume the position a couple times when I was a teenager. So, I’m fairly familiar with how uncomfortable it can be. And here’s the thing. You know, I was pretty sure I hadn’t actually done anything. Nobody’s looking for me. So, if you have a different life experience and maybe you’ve been in the system or had some other level of contact, I mean, there’s not a lot of nicety that goes with this sometimes. And in many instances, whether it’s a citizen, maybe talking a little much or the officer being agitated, at the end of the day both are probably afraid of each other. And all that really happens is it starts to escalate. ‘I’m not doing anything,’ ‘shut up!’ More words than that. Right. So you start getting that back and forth and it continues to ratchet up with each party becoming more and more agitated about what’s happening, and a “simple stop” can literally turn deadly, quickly. I have a pretty decent sense of what’s happening out there. But yeah, I’ve been stopped by the police. And I was literally a block and a half from my house where I was a district council member for 14-and-a-half years and I served as mayor for eight. And I was just another guy.