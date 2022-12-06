Stop and frisk is a divisive political issue in Philadelphia, and residents expect it will continue to be part of discussions leading up to the 2023 mayoral election.

In Episode 4 of “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting,” reporters Yvonne Latty and Sammy Caiola look at where current and former politicians stand on the practice, as well as what community members want to see from people in power.

When Michael A. Nutter campaigned for mayor in 2007, he touted stop and frisk as a solution. He still thinks it could be part of a gun violence prevention strategy, as he told WHYY for the podcast.

“I didn’t want the police department to spend all day stopping, questioning, and frisking people,” Nutter said of his time in office. “What I wanted was some of the shooters and killers out there to rethink whether they wanted to carry their gun that day … You’ve got to do a lot of different things to try to bring the numbers down, stop the shooting, stop the killing. But a part of it is changing the mindset, changing the culture.”