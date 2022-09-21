Three former City Councilmembers have announced a mayoral run: Cherelle Parker, Derek Green, and Maria Quinones-Sanchez.

Community developer and minister John McKay, founder and president of Life Outside the Streets, is a write-in candidate running under the Freedmen Party. City Councilmember Allan Domb has resigned and is considering a run, and City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, who has been vocal on the issue and critical of the mayor’s strategy, is also considering.

Community activist and former sanitation worker Terrill Haigler has joined the race for City Council. He said it’s time for a leader that can bring people together on issues such as cleaning streets, addressing food insecurity and improving education.

“We have people making irrational decisions because they’re in survival mode,” he said.“Bring resources to people … anything and everything to make sure that every single Philadelphian is not just surviving, but they’re thriving in this city.”

Other gun violence prevention advocates have been calling out announced mayoral candidates on social media.

Here’s a breakdown of the key players and where they stand on gun violence prevention:

Derek Green

Green became a Councilmember-At-Large in 2015. He believes job creation is a key solution to reducing shootings.

At his mayoral kick-off in a Northwest Philly barbershop, Green said he plans to lower taxes for small businesses and make sure people in underserved areas get access to employment opportunities.

“Through these jobs, a person can put down a gun and pick up a paycheck,” he said. “We can make it easier for businesses to provide high-paying jobs in our city, without reducing funding for city services.”

He mentioned the Budd plant, the Navy Yard and the Sunoco refinery as employment hubs. He promised to visit barbershops and hair salons around the city to spread the word.

A 2021 study found that Philadelphia neighborhoods with the highest rates of chronic unemployment also have higher rates of gun violence compared to areas where more people have jobs.

Green also mentioned improving the school system and increasing funding for police and public safety.

Cherelle Parker

Before resigning, Parker had served as council member for Philadelphia’s 9th district, which sits north of Germantown and slightly west of Jenkintown, since 2015.

She called gun violence her number one mayoral campaign priority, and emphasized her commitment to community policing.

“We will support strengthening police and community relations,” she said. “This idea of having beat officers and bike patrols walking our neighborhoods, getting to know the people they are protecting and serving, there is no one who can tell me that that is not an essential part of making public safety our number one priority.”

Earlier this year, Parker published the Philadelphia Neighborhood Safety and Community Policing Plan, which emphasizes increasing the number of police officers in the city, adding security cameras and lighting, cleaning up commercial corridors and investing in victim relocation services.