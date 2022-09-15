Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Wednesday’s Gun Violence Update comes on the heels of another violent week in Philadelphia. The virtual news conference began with the condemnation of the violence that took the lives of both a parks and rec employee, a SEPTA manager, and a 17-year-old girl walking her dog. The mayor and police officials gave an all too familiar plea to the public, encouraging witnesses to speak up if they have information on the deadly shootings.

During a Philadelphia Police Department presentation, Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales presented statistics from Operation Pinpoint, the city’s group violence intervention program, starting with homicides. “The orange bars represent homicides in 2021, and the gray line represents homicides in 2022. Year to date, as of September 11th,” said Dales, “the chart shows homicides up by 1 percent: 150 this year versus 148 last year.”

Police leaders also presented shooting statistics for this year as recently as Sept. 11, “The yellow bars represent shooting victims in 2021 and the blue line represents shooting victims in 2022. The chart shows shooting victims down [by] 4 percent in the Pinpoint grids.” Dales says the downward trends are a positive sign. “Shootings versus homicides… there’s a difference, he said. “Homicides depend on the marksmanship – how many rounds of shooting at that individual. Shooting victims? Just goes to show how many shootings actually occur within those zones, so when we see less shooting, most likely, that’s going to affect the homicides in the long run.”

When asked why the difference between 2021 and 2022 wasn’t much, both Deputy Commissioner Dales and Commissioner Danielle Outlaw agreed that police staffing is critical. Outlaw said that the ‘authorized strength’ of the Philadelphia PD was 6,500 employees when she began her position and it’s since been reduced to 6,380.