Following another weekend with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, top city leaders gathered together to urge the public to help them find, arrest, and convict those who illegally use firearms in the city.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says even though the department has a number of vacant positions, officers are doing their best to stop the violence. Outlaw says investigators need members of the public to come forward and identify who is responsible.

“Our officers and our investigators will not stop until we apprehend all of those who are responsible for bringing harm to our innocent people here in this beautiful city,” she said.

Veronica Joyner of the Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School on North Broad Street says the number of youth involved in the shootings is out of control.

“I have been an educator for 51 years and I see this problem growing and they are younger and younger students, so people if you are listening begin to report what you see,” she said. “We have to solve this problem as well as our commissioner and our mayor.”