Officials: 2 officers shot during Fourth of July festivities along the Ben Franklin Parkway
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Philadelphia officials are investigating an incident at the parkway that left two police officers injured Monday night.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street.
Police say a Philadelphia officer assigned to highway patrol sustained a graze wound to the head.
A second officer assigned to Montgomery County Bomb Squad sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.
Both officers were transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.
There is no word on a suspect or any arrests so far in this shooting.
The Philadelphia Police Department took to Twitter to warn others to stay clear of the area.
For those looking to reunite with loved ones on the Parkway, please meet at 1901 Vine Street in front of the Free Library of Philadelphia. All others, please avoid the area.— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 5, 2022
This shooting comes just hours after gunfire during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.
Six people were killed and dozens more were injured. A person of interest in that case is currently in custody.