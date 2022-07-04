Officials: 2 officers shot during Fourth of July festivities along the Ben Franklin Parkway

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • Updated Jul. 4, 2022 11:26 pm

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia officials are investigating an incident at the parkway that left two police officers injured Monday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street.

Police say a Philadelphia officer assigned to highway patrol sustained a graze wound to the head.

A second officer assigned to Montgomery County Bomb Squad sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Both officers were transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

There is no word on a suspect or any arrests so far in this shooting.

The Philadelphia Police Department took to Twitter to warn others to stay clear of the area.

This shooting comes just hours after gunfire during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

Six people were killed and dozens more were injured. A person of interest in that case is currently in custody.

