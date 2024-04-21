This story originally appeared on 6abc

A man is recovering following an officer-involved shooting in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Saturday.

Police were called to the Cliveden Apartments near Cliveden and Morton streets at approximately 1 a.m.

According to investigators, a 23-year-old woman was in her apartment with a friend and a 23-year-old man.

An argument ensued in the apartment, and the woman asked the man to leave. Police say the man later returned to the unit and entered through a window.

The man then grabbed the woman by her arm and took her into the bedroom, where the argument continued, investigators say.

That’s when another male, only identified as a 26-year-old, arrived at the apartment and knocked on the door.

The woman involved in this incident told police once the suspect heard the man knocking, he approached the door with a hammer to confront him.

At this time, police say two officers arrived at the scene and witnessed the suspect approach the 26-year-old with what they believed was a gun.

The officers took cover and said they saw the suspect point the object in his hand at the other man.

Both officers then discharged with weapons, and the suspect retreated into the apartment, according to investigators.