Delaware

Cait9001, Community Chapstick and Team Lift

Fronted by singer-guitarist Cait Dempsey, Cait9001 has built a reputation in the area for high-energy sets that have kept them in steady rotation at local showcases, while collaborating with fellow emerging acts across Delaware and Maryland. They’re joined in their headlining show at The Queen by Community Chapstick, a trio formed in 2025 whose mix of rock, rap and electronic dance music is coupled with a strong social mission supporting queer, transgender and immigrant communities, and Team Lift, another rising local act.

New Jersey

Kehlani World Tour

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. How much: $26 and up

Grammy winner Kehlani comes through South Jersey on her 2026 tour, continuing a global run behind her most recent album, “Crash.” The project includes collaborations with artists like Jill Scott, Young Miko and Omah Lay. Across her career, Kehlani has earned multiple Grammy nominations and critical acclaim for albums like “SweetSexySavage” and “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.” This current tour launched in mid-2026 and hit a glitch that landed Kehlani in the hospital with throat problems, but she’s back now with fellow Grammy winner Durand Bernarr opening up.

South New Jersey Gay Pride: Out In The Park

Where : Cooper River Park, N. Park Drive, Pennsauken, N.J.

: Cooper River Park, N. Park Drive, Pennsauken, N.J. When : Sunday, Sept. 6, noon – 6 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 6, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

The 18th annual celebration brings together one of the largest LGBTQ+ gatherings in the area under its 2026 theme, “O.U.T. = Organized Unity & Togetherness.” Produced by Jersey Gay Pride, a volunteer-led organization that has developed Pride programming for nearly two decades, the festival has grown into a signature event, drawing an estimated 5,000 attendees. The all-ages, family-friendly day includes more than 200 vendors, food trucks, live DJ sets, entertainment, community organizations and cultural activations, alongside drag performances, voguing contests and the crowning of Ms. and Mx. South Jersey Gay Pride.

Special events

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

Where : Baltimore Ave. from 40th to 51st Street

: Baltimore Ave. from 40th to 51st Street When : Thursday, Sept. 3, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 3, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Produced by University City District, the biannual event brings thousands of visitors out to sample everything from Ethiopian sambusas and shrimp egg rolls to cheesesteaks and dumplings, alongside vendors hawking handmade jewelry, books, plants and art prints from neighborhood makers and retailers. Along the route, at neighborhood spots including Trolley Portal Gardens, Clark Park and Cedar Park, you’ll find live music, dance parties, free activities and pop-up performances.

Chestnut Hill Arts & Eats

Where : Germantown Ave. between Willow Grove and Evergreen Avenue.

: Germantown Ave. between Willow Grove and Evergreen Avenue. When : Friday, Sept. 4, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 4, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Similarly, Chestnut Hill’s monthly Arts + Eats series turns Germantown Avenue into a walkable First Friday experience, where galleries, restaurants and independent retailers stay open late with a mix of art openings, food and drink specials, and live music. The events bring together more than 30 participating businesses, hosting everything from gallery receptions and artist talks to wine-and-cheese tastings and cocktail specials coupled with rotating exhibitions and performances.

60th Annual Polish American Family Festival & Country Fair

Where : The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown. Pa.

: The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown. Pa. When : Friday, Sept. 5 – Monday, Sept. 7

: Friday, Sept. 5 – Monday, Sept. 7 How much: $15

Sixty years in, the Polish American Family Festival & Country Fair celebrates heritage, community and traditional Polish culture. The fest features continuous live entertainment on two stages with rotating lineups of polka, folk, disco polo and contemporary Polish-American bands including Eddie Biegaj, Dennis Polisky & The Maestro’s Men, DynaBrass, John Gora & Gorale and the Polish American String Band. The full country fair atmosphere includes rides, living history demonstrations, folk dance performances and family programming, alongside a crafters’ village and cultural exhibits. But food is at the forefront, with offerings including grilled and smoked kielbasa, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, potato pancakes, bigos, Polish pastries and imported beers.

Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show & Country Fair

Where : Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show, 1299 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, Pa.

: Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show, 1299 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 5 – Monday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m. until sundown

: Saturday, Sept. 5 – Monday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m. until sundown How much: $10 per car, free after 4 p.m.

One of Chester County’s signature Labor Day weekend traditions sees riders competing in nationally rated equestrian competition with hunters, jumpers and equitation classes across multiple rings, highlighted by marquee events such as the $10,000 Mini-Prix and a full slate of pony, amateur and junior divisions. Concurrent with the horse show is the fair, with its vendor village of local artisans, equine suppliers, apparel, home goods and specialty food makers, alongside a busy midway offering rides, games and family attractions. Food and beverage offerings include food trucks, a beer garden overlooking the main ring and regional craft beer and spirits served throughout the weekend.

Brazilian Day Philadelphia

Where : Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Sunday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The PECO Multicultural Series is winding down for the season; before it does, it transforms the Delaware River waterfront into a daylong party celebrating Brazilian culture, music and community around its Independence Day traditions. The festival features live performances showcasing samba, pagode, forró, axé and capoeira. And of course, food is central to the experience with pão de queijo, coxinha, churrasco and feijoada sold alongside artisan crafts and clothing. Family programming includes dance demonstrations, interactive cultural education and other age-appropriate activities.

154th Annual Labor Day Volksfest

Where : Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road

: Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road When : Saturday, Sept. 5, Sunday, Sept. 6, noon – 10 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7, noon – 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 5, Sunday, Sept. 6, noon – 10 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7, noon – 8 p.m. How much: $10 Saturday and Monday, $15 Sunday

Like all festivals, food and performances are at the forefront. But the most notable thing about the 154th Annual Labor Day Volksfest is its longevity. Founded in 1873 and modeled after Stuttgart’s historic harvest festival, it’s an Oktoberfest-style celebration featuring live music from bands like Heimatklänge and The Adlers, along with traditional folk dance performances by groups including GTV Almrausch. Food offerings include German menu staples like bratwurst, schnitzel, leberkäse, maultaschen and kassler rippchen, alongside American fair staples, and, as you might expect, German beers.

39th Annual Tri-State Labor Day Celebration

Where : Sheet Metal Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd.

: Sheet Metal Local 19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd. When : Monday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Monday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free

One of the city’s largest and longest-running labor events brings thousands of union members, families and supporters together for a full day that moves from rally to march to festival. The day starts with a kickoff rally featuring labor leaders and elected officials before the parade steps off with marching bands, union delegations and trade groups representing more than 100 unions across the region. Afterward, there’s a post-parade family celebration, with live music, food vendors and kids’ activities.

Arts and culture

Ikebana Exhibition Opening Reception

Where : Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive

: Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive When : Thursday, Sept. 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: $10

The multiday showcase of traditional Japanese floral design starts with an opening reception providing an early look at arrangements created by practitioners from multiple ikebana schools, with brief talks and demonstrations exploring the artistic philosophy, structure and symbolism behind each piece. The exhibition runs through Sunday, with installations inside and outside, included with museum admission.

First Friday: Guthrie Ramsey

Where : Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When : Friday, Sept. 4, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 4, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $35

For the latest Barnes First Friday event, pianist, composer and scholar Guthrie P. Ramsey Jr. presents “Who Hears Here? 250 Years of American Song,” a live performance that traces the evolution of American music. A 2022 Guggenheim Fellow and longtime University of Pennsylvania professor, Ramsey’s career encompasses recording, curating and scholarship, with past performances at the Annenberg, The Blue Note and Harlem Stage, and contributions to projects including the Emmy award-winning documentary “The Apollo.”

‘This Should Never Be A Musical: An Improvised Reality Show’

Where : Arcadia Stage at the Arden, 40 N. Second St.

: Arcadia Stage at the Arden, 40 N. Second St. When : Friday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 7, weekday shows at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 7, weekday shows at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. How much: $39 and up

If you’ve ever had a crazy idea for a musical, your time has come. That’s if you attend the world premiere of this 1812 Production. Here’s how it goes: attendees come to the show, come up with and vote on the craziest musical idea and then the troupe actually does it on the spot. That’s improv with a capital “I.” We have so many questions about how this is pulled off, which you’ll have the answers to if you check it out.

Fringe Fair

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Saturday, Sept. 5, noon – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 5, noon – 4 p.m. How much: Free

A preview of the upcoming Fringe Festival, the fair features pop-up performances from participating artists with Fringe staff on hand to provide recommendations, guides and materials highlighting the more than 350 productions happening across the city. The Festival, running from Tuesday, Sept. 8 through to Sunday, Sept. 27, is known for its eclectic, innovative and subversive productions in unique venues. This year’s intriguing productions include Karen D. Moore’s “Ink and Melanin: Verse One,” “House of Guns: Gunslinger’s Ball,” “Trad” and “Girlfriends: A Not So Straight Play.”

Kids

Teddy Bear Picnic

The Berenstain Bears are in town for photo ops and storytelling in their return to the Philadelphia Zoo. Included in their visit is a series of themed experiences including a Scaven-bear Hunt, a teddy bear check-up and activity stations where children can design custom bandanas, get their faces painted and have a caricature done. There is also live music, lawn games and roaming educational activities, while zoo educators highlight the real-life bears in residence. The cost covers a limited-edition picnic basket package and more VIP options for advance purchase only, but the rest of the event is free with museum admission.

Sports

CityPickle

Pickleball has exploded with fans like Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Foxx and Terrell Owens driving interest in the sport. This temporary City Hall installation features reservable courts and open play sessions for beginners and experienced players, along with programming that includes lessons, group play and community events. Host David Greene explored the sport’s growing popularity in a recent “Sports in America” episode.

Music

‘The Sound of Philadelphia: A Tribute to Gamble, Huff and Bell’

Where : Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive.

: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive. When : Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. How much: $19

The architects of the Philly soul era, Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff and Thom Bell, are being honored for their musical contributions in the most appropriate way possible: through a concert. The tribute features performances by The Spinners, The New Stylistics, Jean Carne and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes. With a vast catalog to choose from, someone is likely to cover your favorite Gamble & Huff or Thom Bell composition, including classics like “If You Don’t Know Me by Now,” “Love Train,” “Betcha By Golly Wow” and more. Carol Riddick is on hand to explore the music of the late Phyllis Hyman.

Don Toliver Nitrous Oxide World Tour: Leg 2

Houston’s Don Toliver continues his 2026 arena run supporting his album “Octane,” which debuted at No. 1. Released earlier this year, it features his signature blend of psychedelic trap and R&B and collaborations with Travis Scott, SZA, Peso Pluma, Sheck Wes and creative partner/Cactus Jack labelmate Chase B, who also joins him on the road for DJ sets. The Nitrous – Octane World Tour’s second leg launched last month with a 19-date North American arena run before heading to Europe and the U.K. this fall. This weekend, it stops in Philly.

Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere Tour

Her 2026 album “Middle of Nowhere” went No. 1 with its combination of traditional country and elements of bluegrass, Norteño and zydeco. High-profile collaborations with Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings and Gregory Alan Isakov, along with the chart-topping duet “I Remember Everything” with Zach Bryan, didn’t hurt. The current tour, launched last month, follows festival appearances and major live performances, including a Coachella set and an appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Musgraves touches down in Philly for one night.

ALOK: Eat Pray Leave Tour

Where : Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. How much: $53 and up

Comedy, spoken word and performance art combined in nonbinary performer Alok’s sold-out appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Netflix Is A Joke Festival. In 2023, Alok became the first-ever Scholar in Residence at the University of Pennsylvania’s LGBT Center. This latest tour follows the release of their 2024 comedy special “Biology!,” which continues through a series of North American and international tour stops. Their Philadelphia appearance highlights Alok’s intimate style — part lecture, confession and theatrical performance.

The Karen Smith Experience

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Saturday, Sept. 5, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 5, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Pay-what-you-wish

Local drummer and percussionist Karen Smith honors the work of John Coltrane through live instrumentation, vocal improvisation and audience engagement as part of the Philadelphia Art Museum’s Coltrane 100 programming series. Like his one-time bandleader and contemporary Miles Davis, Coltrane is celebrating a centennial this year that reflects on his contributions to jazz music and his enduring legacy.

Lily Allen Performs ‘West End Girl’

Where : Highmark Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: Highmark Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. How much: $47 and up

Lily Allen brings her West End Girl tour to Philadelphia, in support of her latest album of the same title. So, long story short: the British singer-songwriter married American actor David Harbour — who you’ll likely recognize as Hopper from “Stranger Things” — and, well, it did not work out. If you know anything about dating musicians and/or writers, don’t expect a bad breakup to go undocumented. A multiple BRIT Award winner and Grammy nominee, Allen is known for hits like “Smile,” “The Fear” and “Not Fair.” She returns to Philly to play the album in its entirety.

The rest

A few recent headlines grabbed our attention as they are directly related to the events scene in Philadelphia. Sad news broke this week that the Academy of Natural Sciences is closing as a museum after two centuries , though research will continue. Note: Your ‘Things to Do’ curator once attended a memorable NBA All-Star Weekend party there back in the Allen Iverson days. Check out these exhibits while you still can.

And in case you were wondering, here’s what happened to World Café Live, now World Stage.

A comprehensive list of free Philly events, courtesy of Bella of phl_events on Instagram, includes info on a master free events calendar you can subscribe to.