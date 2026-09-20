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Philadelphia’s Department of Aviation office announced a $2 billion investment this week to modernize the Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The announcement comes the same week that a consumer report ranked PHL last in passenger satisfaction.

The reinvestment is the largest in department history and will fund improvements to the passenger experience, including upgrades to terminal spaces and passenger systems. The program, known as Transform PHL, is funded through airline revenue, federal and state dollars, and facility charges.

“We are making real, visible progress to improve the passenger journey while planning for the future of our airport,” said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker at an event announcing the endowment.

The improvements will cover areas in both airports, including upgrades to terminal and gate areas, according to a release.

The investment was announced just before J.D. Power’s annual customer satisfaction survey ranked PHL last among large airports in North America for the sixth consecutive year. However, the airport’s overall score improved for the second year in a row as terminal renovations continue.

“New restrooms, seating with charging capabilities, exits, lighting and accessibility enhancements are serving travelers today,” said Tracy Borda, the Department of Aviation’s chief financial officer and interim CEO, in a statement.