Philadelphia announces $2 billion investment to improve city airports as PHL ranks last in consumer satisfaction
New restrooms and seating with charging ports, along with upgrades to SEPTA platforms and parking garages, are part of the improvement plans.
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Philadelphia’s Department of Aviation office announced a $2 billion investment this week to modernize the Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The announcement comes the same week that a consumer report ranked PHL last in passenger satisfaction.
The reinvestment is the largest in department history and will fund improvements to the passenger experience, including upgrades to terminal spaces and passenger systems. The program, known as Transform PHL, is funded through airline revenue, federal and state dollars, and facility charges.
“We are making real, visible progress to improve the passenger journey while planning for the future of our airport,” said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker at an event announcing the endowment.
The improvements will cover areas in both airports, including upgrades to terminal and gate areas, according to a release.
The investment was announced just before J.D. Power’s annual customer satisfaction survey ranked PHL last among large airports in North America for the sixth consecutive year. However, the airport’s overall score improved for the second year in a row as terminal renovations continue.
“New restrooms, seating with charging capabilities, exits, lighting and accessibility enhancements are serving travelers today,” said Tracy Borda, the Department of Aviation’s chief financial officer and interim CEO, in a statement.
The airports will also upgrade baggage systems, security checkpoints and airfield infrastructure.
Additionally, travelers will see improvements outside the terminals. SEPTA platforms will be upgraded, and a new automated parking garage guidance system will help drivers find available spaces.
Some of these changes are underway or already completed.
“Passenger experience matters, and the improvements travelers can see throughout PHL are only the beginning as we map a long-term future for the airport,” Borda said. “New restrooms, seating with charging capabilities, exits, lighting and accessibility enhancements are serving travelers today.,”
Borda says over 100 projects are underway across PHL and PNE as part of the reinvestment modernization efforts.
“PHL is changing in real time, and we are continuing to make more improvements,” she said.
As work continues, the goal remains to make a smoother experience for travelers.
“PHL is closer to a more seamless journey and gives passengers new ways to experience the transformation for themselves,” Borda said.
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