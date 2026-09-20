The festival tends to focus on electronic acts, but TAGABOW broke through the dense soundscapes with their own sound. After their set, vocalist and guitarist Douglas Dulgarian told WHYY News how excited he was to play a big event in his hometown.

“I didn’t expect anybody that really listens to us to be here,” Dulgarian said. “Although, I think there’s a lot of crossover with electronic music and what we do. I think they kind of live in the same world.”

The band also played “in the round,” where the four members set up in a circle in the crowd itself. Dugarian said this creates a more “communal” experience during the live shows.

“Philly, it’s my favorite place in the whole world,” Dulgarian said. “Every time we tour, I come back and I’m like, ‘This is where I belong.’”