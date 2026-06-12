How Music Shapes Memory, Emotion, and Imagination

It can happen while you’re driving, or washing dishes, or mid-conversation — a certain song comes on, and suddenly you find yourself transported to a whole other time and place. Lazy afternoons in your best friend’s basement, sitting on a sunny beach, dealing with heartache after a breakup, or dancing at college parties.

Music has a unique ability to transform our mental landscapes. It can evoke old memories, trigger changes in mood and emotion, or even help us imagine and play out new scenarios in our minds.

On this episode, we explore how music affects our brains, and what makes it so powerful. Our guest is Elizabeth Margulis, a music cognition researcher at Princeton, who explores the phenomenon of “musical daydreams.” She describes what makes music so good at tapping into our memories and imaginations, what functions musical daydreaming plays in our lives, and how it could be used to improve our mental health. And we listen back to an interview with neuroscientist and award-winning musician Daniel Levitin about how our brains process music and its potential therapeutic power.