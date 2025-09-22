From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philly area was packed with concerts this weekend, which allowed some fans to find their groove by the water, while others chased transcendence at an old military base.

Making Time ∞ sees thousands take part in ‘Dave P.’s transcendental plan’

Fort Mifflin hosted thousands of attendees for this year’s Making Time ∞ festival, where more than 120 performing artists packed the air with pulsing sound waves as airplanes from the nearby Philadelphia International Airport took off overhead.

The festival was founded a half decade ago by Philly native Dave Pianka, also known as Dave P. It featured numerous eclectic acts such as electronic icon Four Tet, Panda Bear of the band Animal Collective and jazz legend Marshall Allen.

Pianka said this year’s festival was the “complete vision” of what he wanted to create, made even more special by it taking place in the middle of a busy concert calendar in the city.

“Philadelphia is at a point now where all these things can coexist together,” he said. “Maybe 10 years ago or even five years ago, that wouldn’t have been possible, but I think Philadelphia is just so rich with culture right now.”