From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When husband-and-wife team Corey Armideo and Heather Armideo started Perkasie Porchfest in 2022, their goal was to showcase local bands and create a free, walkable, family-friendly music festival.

But the couple could not reach an agreement with Perkasie Borough officials to host the event this year, and in April, Perkasie Porchfest was canceled.

Almost immediately, Heather Armideo said that bands who had performed in years past and residents of Perkasie and neighboring towns reached out and began to organize to ensure the show went on.

The Armideos’ goal was always “to make it bigger,” Corey Armideo said, so they jumped at the chance to expand to neighboring towns. To encompass the entire region, the organizers changed the festival’s name to BucksMont Bonzeroo, adding “bonzer,” an Australian term that means “awesome” or “great,” to emphasize the event’s appeal.

“The community’s backing has been what keeps us going,” Corey said. “Just the simple fact that so many people are willing to step up, you know, when everything kind of went awry, and really helping band together with us to get things going well.”

Perkasie Mayor Jeff Hollenbach said the special event permit application for the May 11 event was withdrawn by the organizers, so the borough was unable to host the full event. But the borough now plans to work with those who are still hosting musical acts on May 11 as part of BucksMont Bonzeroo “to provide a safe, secure and sanitary environment, and to ensure the general welfare and public safety of its residents, as we do every day.”

“We respect and appreciate the promoters’ dedication to our community and hope to work with them on future events,” the statement read.

Corey Armideo said many of the 66 bands and counting, who signed on to play Saturday, are from the region and represent a variety of music genres — you can hear everything from cover bands, bluegrass and blues to hip-hop, jam bands and country.