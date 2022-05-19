LadyBug Music Festival returns to Wilmington, where female artists will be front and center

The Ladybug Music Festival in Wilmington, Delaware, is the country’s largest celebration of women in music.

Created as the local answer to Firefly, the first Ladybug Festival took place in 2012 and featured an all-female lineup of artists local to the Wilmington/Philadelphia music scene.

WHYY’s Priyanka Tewari spoke to Gayle Dillman, of Gable Music Ventures, the founder and force behind the LadyBug festival.