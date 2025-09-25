What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

On a bus ride to the mall with his mother in the early 2000s, Geraldo Gonzalez discovered more than a way to get around — he found a lifelong muse.

That fascination, rooted in the rhythm of buses and trains, has carried him far beyond the stations he once sketched. Today, his passion for public transportation has earned him a place in Delaware’s arts community, where his exhibition “Artist of Life” is currently on display at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

His love affair began when they lived in Aston, Pennsylvania. Later, he discovered the Delaware Transit Corporation’s annual First State Transit Theme Poster Contest and, at age 15 in 2004, began practicing with crayons on sheets of paper. Two years later, he entered the contest for the first time, working with colored pencils and developing a more realistic style.

A friend who drove a bus gave him a nickname that stuck — and now defines him.

“When I first showed him my artwork, he really liked it, so he called me the King of Transit,” Gonzalez said.