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Before Delaware artist Juan Santos has visitors look at a single painting in his latest exhibit, he asks patrons to do something else first.

He requests that they open the exhibit pamphlet, scan a QR code and listen to a recorded monologue.

Only then, Santos said, do the nearly 20 paintings, drawings and mixed-media works that surround them begin to tell the story they were meant to tell.

“Becoming,” Santos’ solo exhibition, is on display through July 31 at the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery inside the Carvel State Office Building in downtown Wilmington. The exhibit explores identity, family, memory and belonging. Admission is free and open to the public.

“The title, ‘Becoming,’ came about me trying to find a way how I can relate to others,” Santos said. “I think the artists, we are here to somehow either explore some of the things that have happened to us or some of the things that are happening to a lot of other people. As someone who migrated from the Dominican Republic to a culture that I was not aware of, or even know that I was meant to be curious about, I had to really pivot and I had to really become open and curious about the space around me.”

Painting a life story

Among the nearly 20 works on display, one item serves as the exhibit’s emotional anchor and titular piece.

Before creating it, Santos began researching himself. He spoke with family members and childhood friends, asking who he was as a child and why he had always been so curious.

“I wanted to be able to understand why I was in the spaces that my parents put me in,” he said.

Those conversations revealed a young boy who wanted to impress others and meet expectations.

“It really seemed like I wanted to be a good kid. I wanted to impress others and showcase that I can achieve anything [in] anywhere you will put me,” he said. “Until then, I noticed that all these different avenues that people wanted me to be, they never really fit well with me. I felt very uncomfortable. I felt very out of place.

“I wanted to express my imperfection that even though I can’t meet people’s expectations, I could eventually create something that meant to me that I could reach [expectations] for [myself].”

The finished piece features a younger version of Santos beneath a halo, surrounded by thousands of hand-drawn circles.

“I have a halo around the piece to showcase that the soul [is] almost like an angel … that before me he was out there. He was showing out for us,” Santos said. “And the circles are embodiments of emotions. When you look at [them], there’s so many little things [that] are happening. But if you really focus, you can see so much beyond that.”

Even the materials he used for this depiction tell part of the story.

“These materials were, back then, what I really had when I was growing up,” he noted, referring to markers and pens.