From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Several Delaware bus routes are planned to be discontinued while others look to be expanded as part of a statewide effort to optimize the state’s transit system.

In late 2022, the Delaware Transit Corporation launched DART Reimagine, an in-depth evaluation of the state’s public bus network operated by the Delaware Administration for Regional Transit, better known as DART.

Earlier this year, the study’s final report recommended closing a few routes while expanding and adding others across all three Delaware counties with a goal to create a more sustainable and equitable statewide transit system.

The implementation plan is divided into three phases: the first phase will begin November 17, the second phase is scheduled for 2025 to 2026, and the final phase will take place from 2027 to 2028. However, many of the proposed changes have raised concerns among some bus users and businesses.

The changes are due in part to the ongoing effects COVID-19 has had on in-person work and commuting habits. Albert Loyola, deputy customer experience chief for DART First State, points out that while ridership peaked in 2019, the pandemic reduced those numbers both during and after the crisis, particularly as remote work became the new norm for some.

“The genesis of the study was that transit patterns have changed post-pandemic. Everything was going well in 2019, we had, you know, record ridership and everything was going just great,” he said. “Then the pandemic hit and that changed how people behaved, it also changed how people worked. There’s a lot more people now that have adapted a hybrid work schedule and when they work different days, but also they don’t have to go into an office all the time.”

In the first phase of changes, New Castle County will discontinue Routes 20, 37, 42, 52, and 62. The end of Route 52, which connects the Wilmington Transit Center to Centerville, has sparked concern among local businesses. Currently, the average ridership for this route is just 3.4 passengers per trip.