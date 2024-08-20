Tax assessor sues New Castle County for sexual harassment over boss’s profane texts

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Susan Oberlander, a property tax assessor for New Castle County, was disgusted by a flurry of profanity-laced texts she says she received from her boss, John Farnan, one night in July 2022.

Oberlander says she had previously informed Farnan not to text her on her personal cell phone because his messages that were unrelated to work made her uncomfortable. Instead, he disregarded her demands, and inappropriate remarks soon became “sexual in nature” and increasingly aggressive, she now alleges in a federal lawsuit.

Among Farnan’s texts, which included vulgar ones that WHYY News is not publishing, he allegedly wrote:

“If I get drunk and raunchy please give me a pass.”

“I need to take you for a sub or something cause dude I was close to hey, wanna get naked.”

“You are hot as f—”

Two days later, the lawsuit claims that Farnan emailed Oberlander and asked her to text him, but she informed him that their texting days were over.

Farnan stopped texting for a few months, but starting at 4:21 a.m. on Nov. 8, the lawsuit states that Farnan sent 64 messages to Oberlander, many filled with misspellings and some soliciting sex.

Among them, Farnan allegedly wrote:

“Want to screww around”;

“Give me a dude pass”;

“Would you ever be John you are drunk but if you pay 500 I’d show you my boobs?”;

“I’m an dirty guy who just loves naked people”;

“You probably think I’m a drunk asshole and I would go with that but you are cute so go with that.”

That bombardment was too much for Oberlander, so she reported her boss’s sexual harassment to his supervisor. That led to his demotion more than four months later to the same job she has — a position that puts her in “continued contact with Mr. Farnan by way of department meetings, internal communications, work events, and other such means,” her lawsuit says.

Since then, Oberlander has sought promotions twice, but her lawsuit says she was passed over by less qualified co-workers.

That sequence of events that began in 2022 culminated last week with Oberlander suing three top government officials — County Executive Matt Meyer, Chief Financial Officer Michael R. Smith and former human resources chief Jacqueline Jenkins. Farnan is not named as a defendant.

Oberlander’s filing in U.S. District Court in Wilmington charges that she was subject to sexual harassment, gender discrimination, a hostile work environment and retaliation.

The lawsuit didn’t cite any specific acts by Meyer that pertained to how the county handled her complaint against Farnan or her bids to get promoted.

Oberlander claimed, however, that Meyer permits “the willful suppression of complaints of sexual harassment by female employees. As a result, female employees are discouraged from filing complaints due to continued fear of retaliation and retribution.”

Oberlander further alleged that “Meyer and his administration continue to turn a blind eye to blatant acts of sexual harassment which includes male supervisors propositioning female subordinates for sex and naked photos.”