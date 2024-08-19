Meyer has commanding fundraising lead in Delaware Democratic gubernatorial primary race

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With barely three weeks left before Delaware’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer continues to outraise his two foes and has $1.6 million to spend.

While nearly $600,000 of Meyer’s campaign war chest comes from a personal loan he made to the campaign last year, the amount he has to spend is far more than what Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and Collin O’Mara have in the bank together.

Early in-person voting starts Aug. 28 at these locations, and in-person voting takes place at all polling places statewide on Sept. 10.

O’Mara, the former state environmental protection chief who heads the National Wildlife Federation, has $917,000 in his campaign account. Almost all of that money, however, is from a $750,000 loan O’Mara provided on Dec. 30, while he was contemplating a candidacy for state government’s highest elective post.

Hall-Long, who has been embroiled in a campaign finance scandal, is a distant third with $218,000 in her campaign account. That balance includes a $3,106 loan she provided on Aug. 10.

Hall-Long has been reeling from a damning forensic audit from the state Department of Elections in July about her campaign finances. The focus of the report is nearly $300,000 in previously undocumented payments to her husband Dana Long that Hall-Long says were repayments for loans she made to the campaign. The scandal, which first surfaced last fall, had forced her to suspend fundraising for several weeks.