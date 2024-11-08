Delaware’s political candidates gather to ‘bury the hatchet’
Delaware candidates from all political parties gather to actually “bury the hatchet.” It’s called Return Day.
Despite a divisive presidential election, Delawareans of all political persuasions gathered in Georgetown Thursday to “bury the hatchet” and put the 2024 election cycle behind them.
Yes, every two years, officials bury an actual hatchet on what’s called Return Day. Delaware’s political candidates come to Sussex County every election cycle to ride together in a parade to show there are no hard feelings — no matter how bitter the campaign. The results are read, which Thursday consisted of the presidential race, statewide offices and the Sussex County seats. Then in a box of sand, the hatchet is buried.
“The Scriptures say, the Lord has created this day,” said Sussex County High Sheriff Robert Lee. “We should be happy and rejoice.”
Former President Donald Trump is again the president-elect after beating Vice President Kamala Harris. Tom Molnar is the vice-chair of the Sussex County Republican Party. He said many people at Return Day are very excited about the result of the presidential race.
“Everybody’s happy today,” he said. “Haven’t seen that in a long time. People are happy about the outcome of the election.”
Delaware Democrats continued to dominate all nine statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor and insurance commissioner. There were historic victories for state Sen. Sarah McBride, who will become the first openly transgender person to serve in U.S. Congress and U.S. Senator-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware’s first woman and Black candidate elected to that chamber.
Democrats increased their margin by one in the state House, 27-14, picking up Minority Leader Mike Ramone’s seat, who left it to run for governor. Election results remained stagnant in the state Senate, where Democrats kept a 15-6 advantage.
Some observers of the 2024 presidential election were not as happy. Former Rep. Deborah Harrington, who unsuccessfully sought the lieutenant governor position in the Democratic primary earlier this year, said she was disappointed Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t win the presidency.
“I think most people were concerned about putting a woman in office, and in particular, a Black woman in office,” she said.
According to the website, the first Return Day in Georgetown could have been as early as 1792. It continued through the 1800s, but was canceled in 1942 because of World War II. It was revived in 1952 and has grown beyond all expectations, according to its website.
