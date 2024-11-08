From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Despite a divisive presidential election, Delawareans of all political persuasions gathered in Georgetown Thursday to “bury the hatchet” and put the 2024 election cycle behind them.

Yes, every two years, officials bury an actual hatchet on what’s called Return Day. Delaware’s political candidates come to Sussex County every election cycle to ride together in a parade to show there are no hard feelings — no matter how bitter the campaign. The results are read, which Thursday consisted of the presidential race, statewide offices and the Sussex County seats. Then in a box of sand, the hatchet is buried.

“The Scriptures say, the Lord has created this day,” said Sussex County High Sheriff Robert Lee. “We should be happy and rejoice.”