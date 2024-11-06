Elections 2024

Democrats sweep five races for statewide seats in Delaware to retain all nine offices

The state’s ruling party cruised to victory in the contests for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, governor, lieutenant governor and insurance commissioner.

U.S. Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (left) and Sen.-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester (right). (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address?

Delaware Democrats continued their stranglehold on elective politics Tuesday with victories in all five statewide races up for grabs, and increased their dominance in the General Assembly.

Democrats still hold all nine statewide elective offices — as they have since 2018 — buoyed this cycle with runaway victories in the races for open seats in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, governor, lieutenant governor and for insurance commissioner, which two-term incumbent Trinidad Navarro also won by a landslide.

In the state House of Representatives, where all seats and two-year terms were on the ballot, Democrats increased their margin by one to 27-14. In the state Senate, where 10 seats and their four-year terms were up for grabs, Democrats kept their 15-6 advantage.

In the race to succeed hometown President Joe Biden, Delaware voters picked Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris over Republican former President Donald Trump. Harris, who won 56% to 42% for Trump, will be awarded the state’s three electoral votes.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly two-to-one margin in Delaware.

The results of each race are below. The state Department of Elections results page has vote tallies and percentages for each candidate.

U.S. Senator

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester defeated Republican first-time candidate

Eric Hansen and the Independent Party’s Mike Katz, a former Democratic state senator. Blunt Rochester will succeed four-term U.S. Senator Tom Carper, a former governor and U.S. representative who is 77 years old and had announced last year he would not seek reelection.

U.S. Representative

Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride defeated Republican political newcomer John Whalen for Blunt Rochester’s seat. McBride will become America’s first transgender member of Congress.

Governor

Democratic New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer defeated Republican Mike Ramone. Meyer, who won a three-way primary for his party’s nomination, will succeed John Carney, who by state law could not seek a third four-year term.

Lieutenant governor

Democratic state Sen. Kyle Evans Gay defeated Republican former Rep. Ruth Briggs King.

Insurance commissioner

Democratic two-term incumbent Trinidad Navarro defeated Republican Ralph Taylor, a former Dover City Council member.

State Senate

District 2

Democratic incumbent Darius Brown defeated the Conservative Party’s John Roe.

District 3

Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Lockman was unopposed.

District 4

Democratic incumbent Laura Sturgeon was unopposed.

District 6

Democratic incumbent Russ Huxtable defeated Republican Kim Hoey Stevenson.

District 10

Democratic incumbent Stephanie L. Hansen was unopposed.

District 11

Democratic incumbent Bryan Townsend was unopposed.

District 16

Republican incumbent Eric Buckson was unopposed.

District 17

Democratic incumbent Trey Paradee was unopposed.

District 18

Republican incumbent Dave Wilson was unopposed.

District 21

Republican incumbent Bryant Richardson was unopposed.

State House of Representatives

District 1

Democratic incumbent Nnamdi O. Chukwuocha was unopposed.

District 2

Democratic incumbent Stephanie Bolden was unopposed.

District 3

Democrat Josue O. Ortega was unopposed.

District 4

Republican incumbent Jeff Hilovsky defeated Democrat Gregg Lindner.

District 5

Democratic incumbent Kendra Johnson was unopposed.

District 6

Democratic incumbent Debra Heffernan defeated Republican Michael Krawczuk.

District 7

Democratic incumbent Larry Lambert defeated Republican Shane Stoneman.

District 8

Democratic incumbent Sherae’a “Rae” Moore defeated Republican Chris Beronio.

District 9

Republican incumbent Kevin Hensley defeated Democrat Terrell Williams.

District 10

Democrat Melanie Ross Levin defeated Republican Brent Burdge.

District 12

Democratic incumbent Krista Griffith defeated Republican Steve Pickering.

District 13

Democratic incumbent DeShanna Neal defeated Republican Danny Rappe.

District 14

Democrat Claire Snyder-Hall defeated Republican Mike Simpler.

District 15

Democrat Kamela Smith was unopposed.

District 16

Democratic incumbent Franklin Cooke was unopposed.

District 17

Democratic incumbent Melissa Minor-Brown was unopposed.

District 18

Democratic incumbent Sophie Phillips was unopposed.

District 19

Democratic incumbent Kim Williams defeated Republican Alex Homich.

District 20

Democratic incumbent Stell Parker Selby defeated Republican Nikki Miller.

District 21

Democrat Frank Burns defeated Republican Brenda Mennella.

District 22

Republican incumbent Mike Smith defeated Democrat Monica Beard.

District 23

Democrat Mara Gorman was unopposed.

District 24

Democratic incumbent Ed Osienski defeated Republican Joan Godwin.

District 25

Democratic incumbent Cyndie Romer defeated Republican David Hansberger.

District 26

Democratic incumbent Madinah Wilson-Anton was unopposed.

District 27

Democratic incumbent Eric Morrison defeated Republican Kristina Griffing.

District 28

Democratic incumbent William Carson was unopposed.

District 29

Democratic incumbent William Bush defeated Republican Anthony Egipciaco Jr.

District 30

Republican incumbent Shannon Morris was unopposed.

District 31

Democratic incumbent Sean Lynn was unopposed.

District 32

Democratic incumbent Kerri Evelyn Harris defeated Republican Amy Spampinato.

District 33

Republican incumbent Charles Postles Jr. was unopposed.

District 34

Republican incumbent Lyndon Yearick defeated Democrat Tracey Miller.

District 35

Republican incumbent Jesse Vanderwende was unopposed.

District 36

Republican incumbent Bryan Shupe defeated Democrat Rony Baltazar-Lopez.

District 37

Republican incumbent Valerie Jones Giltner was unopposed.

District 38

Republican incumbent Ronald Gray was unopposed.

District 39

Republican incumbent Daniel Short was unopposed.

District 40

Republican incumbent Timothy Dukes was unopposed.

District 41

Republican incumbent Rich Collins defeated Democrat Tom Brett.

Wilmington Mayor

Democrat John Carney, the incumbent governor, was unopposed.

Wilmington Treasurer

Democratic incumbent DeWayne Sims was unopposed.

Wilmington City Council

President

Democratic incumbent Trippi Congo was unopposed.

District 1

Democrat Coby Owens was unopposed.

District 2

Democrat Shané Darby was unopposed.

District 3

Democrat Zanthia Oliver was unopposed.

District 4

Democrat Michelle Harlee was unopposed.

District 5

Democrat Christian Willauer was unopposed.

District 6

Democrat Yolanda McCoy was unopposed.

District 7

Democrat Chris Johnson was unopposed.

District 8

Democrat Nathan Field was unopposed.

At-large

Democratic incumbents Latisha Bracy and Maria D. Cabrera and Democrat Alexander Hackett were unopposed.

Republican incumbent James Spadola defeated Republican Shawn Dottery.

New Castle County Executive

Democrat Marcus Henry was unopposed.

New Castle County Council

President

Democrat Monique Johns defeated Republican Melissa Brayman.

District 7

Democratic incumbent George Smiley was unopposed.

District 8

Democratic incumbent John Cartier defeated Republican Michael Senisch.

District 9

Democratic incumbent Timothy Sheldon was unopposed.

District 10

Democratic incumbent Jea Street was unopposed.

District 11

Democratic incumbent David Tackett was unopposed.

District 12

Democrat Kevin Caneco was unopposed.

New Castle County Clerk of the Peace

Democratic incumbent Lisa Darrah was unopposed.

Kent County Levy Court

District 1

Democratic incumbent Joanne Masten was unopposed.

District 3

Democratic incumbent Allan Angel was unopposed.

District 5

Democratic incumbent Jody Sweeney was unopposed.

Clerk of the Peace

Democrat incumbent Brenda Wootten defeated Republican Marc Wienner.

Register of Wills

Republican Colin Bonini defeated Democrat D.J. Cox.

Sussex County Council

District 1

Republican Matt Lloyd was unopposed.

District 2

Republican Steve McCarron was unopposed.

District 3

Democrat Jane Gruenebaum defeated Republican incumbent Mark Schaeffer.

Sussex County Clerk of the Peace

Republican incumbent Norman “Jay” Jones Jr. was unopposed.

