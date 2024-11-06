Democrats sweep five races for statewide seats in Delaware to retain all nine offices
The state’s ruling party cruised to victory in the contests for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, governor, lieutenant governor and insurance commissioner.
Delaware Democrats continued their stranglehold on elective politics Tuesday with victories in all five statewide races up for grabs, and increased their dominance in the General Assembly.
Democrats still hold all nine statewide elective offices — as they have since 2018 — buoyed this cycle with runaway victories in the races for open seats in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, governor, lieutenant governor and for insurance commissioner, which two-term incumbent Trinidad Navarro also won by a landslide.
In the state House of Representatives, where all seats and two-year terms were on the ballot, Democrats increased their margin by one to 27-14. In the state Senate, where 10 seats and their four-year terms were up for grabs, Democrats kept their 15-6 advantage.
In the race to succeed hometown President Joe Biden, Delaware voters picked Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris over Republican former President Donald Trump. Harris, who won 56% to 42% for Trump, will be awarded the state’s three electoral votes.
Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly two-to-one margin in Delaware.
The results of each race are below. The state Department of Elections results page has vote tallies and percentages for each candidate.
U.S. Senator
Democratic U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester defeated Republican first-time candidate
Eric Hansen and the Independent Party’s Mike Katz, a former Democratic state senator. Blunt Rochester will succeed four-term U.S. Senator Tom Carper, a former governor and U.S. representative who is 77 years old and had announced last year he would not seek reelection.
U.S. Representative
Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride defeated Republican political newcomer John Whalen for Blunt Rochester’s seat. McBride will become America’s first transgender member of Congress.
Governor
Democratic New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer defeated Republican Mike Ramone. Meyer, who won a three-way primary for his party’s nomination, will succeed John Carney, who by state law could not seek a third four-year term.
Lieutenant governor
Democratic state Sen. Kyle Evans Gay defeated Republican former Rep. Ruth Briggs King.
Insurance commissioner
Democratic two-term incumbent Trinidad Navarro defeated Republican Ralph Taylor, a former Dover City Council member.
State Senate
District 2
Democratic incumbent Darius Brown defeated the Conservative Party’s John Roe.
District 3
Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Lockman was unopposed.
District 4
Democratic incumbent Laura Sturgeon was unopposed.
District 6
Democratic incumbent Russ Huxtable defeated Republican Kim Hoey Stevenson.
District 10
Democratic incumbent Stephanie L. Hansen was unopposed.
District 11
Democratic incumbent Bryan Townsend was unopposed.
District 16
Republican incumbent Eric Buckson was unopposed.
District 17
Democratic incumbent Trey Paradee was unopposed.
District 18
Republican incumbent Dave Wilson was unopposed.
District 21
Republican incumbent Bryant Richardson was unopposed.
State House of Representatives
District 1
Democratic incumbent Nnamdi O. Chukwuocha was unopposed.
District 2
Democratic incumbent Stephanie Bolden was unopposed.
District 3
Democrat Josue O. Ortega was unopposed.
District 4
Republican incumbent Jeff Hilovsky defeated Democrat Gregg Lindner.
District 5
Democratic incumbent Kendra Johnson was unopposed.
District 6
Democratic incumbent Debra Heffernan defeated Republican Michael Krawczuk.
District 7
Democratic incumbent Larry Lambert defeated Republican Shane Stoneman.
District 8
Democratic incumbent Sherae’a “Rae” Moore defeated Republican Chris Beronio.
District 9
Republican incumbent Kevin Hensley defeated Democrat Terrell Williams.
District 10
Democrat Melanie Ross Levin defeated Republican Brent Burdge.
District 12
Democratic incumbent Krista Griffith defeated Republican Steve Pickering.
District 13
Democratic incumbent DeShanna Neal defeated Republican Danny Rappe.
District 14
Democrat Claire Snyder-Hall defeated Republican Mike Simpler.
District 15
Democrat Kamela Smith was unopposed.
District 16
Democratic incumbent Franklin Cooke was unopposed.
District 17
Democratic incumbent Melissa Minor-Brown was unopposed.
District 18
Democratic incumbent Sophie Phillips was unopposed.
District 19
Democratic incumbent Kim Williams defeated Republican Alex Homich.
District 20
Democratic incumbent Stell Parker Selby defeated Republican Nikki Miller.
District 21
Democrat Frank Burns defeated Republican Brenda Mennella.
District 22
Republican incumbent Mike Smith defeated Democrat Monica Beard.
District 23
Democrat Mara Gorman was unopposed.
District 24
Democratic incumbent Ed Osienski defeated Republican Joan Godwin.
District 25
Democratic incumbent Cyndie Romer defeated Republican David Hansberger.
District 26
Democratic incumbent Madinah Wilson-Anton was unopposed.
District 27
Democratic incumbent Eric Morrison defeated Republican Kristina Griffing.
District 28
Democratic incumbent William Carson was unopposed.
District 29
Democratic incumbent William Bush defeated Republican Anthony Egipciaco Jr.
District 30
Republican incumbent Shannon Morris was unopposed.
District 31
Democratic incumbent Sean Lynn was unopposed.
District 32
Democratic incumbent Kerri Evelyn Harris defeated Republican Amy Spampinato.
District 33
Republican incumbent Charles Postles Jr. was unopposed.
District 34
Republican incumbent Lyndon Yearick defeated Democrat Tracey Miller.
District 35
Republican incumbent Jesse Vanderwende was unopposed.
District 36
Republican incumbent Bryan Shupe defeated Democrat Rony Baltazar-Lopez.
District 37
Republican incumbent Valerie Jones Giltner was unopposed.
District 38
Republican incumbent Ronald Gray was unopposed.
District 39
Republican incumbent Daniel Short was unopposed.
District 40
Republican incumbent Timothy Dukes was unopposed.
District 41
Republican incumbent Rich Collins defeated Democrat Tom Brett.
Wilmington Mayor
Democrat John Carney, the incumbent governor, was unopposed.
Wilmington Treasurer
Democratic incumbent DeWayne Sims was unopposed.
Wilmington City Council
President
Democratic incumbent Trippi Congo was unopposed.
District 1
Democrat Coby Owens was unopposed.
District 2
Democrat Shané Darby was unopposed.
District 3
Democrat Zanthia Oliver was unopposed.
District 4
Democrat Michelle Harlee was unopposed.
District 5
Democrat Christian Willauer was unopposed.
District 6
Democrat Yolanda McCoy was unopposed.
District 7
Democrat Chris Johnson was unopposed.
District 8
Democrat Nathan Field was unopposed.
At-large
Democratic incumbents Latisha Bracy and Maria D. Cabrera and Democrat Alexander Hackett were unopposed.
Republican incumbent James Spadola defeated Republican Shawn Dottery.
New Castle County Executive
Democrat Marcus Henry was unopposed.
New Castle County Council
President
Democrat Monique Johns defeated Republican Melissa Brayman.
District 7
Democratic incumbent George Smiley was unopposed.
District 8
Democratic incumbent John Cartier defeated Republican Michael Senisch.
District 9
Democratic incumbent Timothy Sheldon was unopposed.
District 10
Democratic incumbent Jea Street was unopposed.
District 11
Democratic incumbent David Tackett was unopposed.
District 12
Democrat Kevin Caneco was unopposed.
New Castle County Clerk of the Peace
Democratic incumbent Lisa Darrah was unopposed.
Kent County Levy Court
District 1
Democratic incumbent Joanne Masten was unopposed.
District 3
Democratic incumbent Allan Angel was unopposed.
District 5
Democratic incumbent Jody Sweeney was unopposed.
Clerk of the Peace
Democrat incumbent Brenda Wootten defeated Republican Marc Wienner.
Register of Wills
Republican Colin Bonini defeated Democrat D.J. Cox.
Sussex County Council
District 1
Republican Matt Lloyd was unopposed.
District 2
Republican Steve McCarron was unopposed.
District 3
Democrat Jane Gruenebaum defeated Republican incumbent Mark Schaeffer.
Sussex County Clerk of the Peace
Republican incumbent Norman “Jay” Jones Jr. was unopposed.
