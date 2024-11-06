What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Delaware Democrats continued their stranglehold on elective politics Tuesday with victories in all five statewide races up for grabs, and increased their dominance in the General Assembly.

Democrats still hold all nine statewide elective offices — as they have since 2018 — buoyed this cycle with runaway victories in the races for open seats in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, governor, lieutenant governor and for insurance commissioner, which two-term incumbent Trinidad Navarro also won by a landslide.

In the state House of Representatives, where all seats and two-year terms were on the ballot, Democrats increased their margin by one to 27-14. In the state Senate, where 10 seats and their four-year terms were up for grabs, Democrats kept their 15-6 advantage.

In the race to succeed hometown President Joe Biden, Delaware voters picked Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris over Republican former President Donald Trump. Harris, who won 56% to 42% for Trump, will be awarded the state’s three electoral votes.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly two-to-one margin in Delaware.

The results of each race are below. The state Department of Elections results page has vote tallies and percentages for each candidate.

U.S. Senator

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester defeated Republican first-time candidate

Eric Hansen and the Independent Party’s Mike Katz, a former Democratic state senator. Blunt Rochester will succeed four-term U.S. Senator Tom Carper, a former governor and U.S. representative who is 77 years old and had announced last year he would not seek reelection.

U.S. Representative

Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride defeated Republican political newcomer John Whalen for Blunt Rochester’s seat. McBride will become America’s first transgender member of Congress.