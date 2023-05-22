Four-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware won’t seek re-election in 2024
The 76-year-old Democrat has won a record 14 straight statewide races since 1976. Besides the Senate seat, he’s been governor, U.S. representative, and treasurer.
Tom Carper. a fixture in Delaware politics as a statewide officeholder for nearly a half-century, is ending his storied career in January 2025 when his fourth U.S. Senate term ends.
Speculation has been rampant about Carper’s future since he won his current term in 2018 at the age of 71. The centrist Democrat had raised money for a possible run at a fifth six-year term. On Monday he announced he will not seek re-election in 2024 but will “run through the tape’’ until his term ends.
Flanked by his wife Martha, Carper revealed his plans and reflected on his decades in politics during a half-hour speech at Wilmington’s entertainment and residential complex along the Christina River, a massive project that began in the mid-1990s when he was governor.
“If there’s ever an opportune time to step aside and pass the torch to the next generation, it’s coming,” Carper said. “Until then, God willing, I’ll continue working 60 hours a week and coming home on the train most nights as long as this lady will keep leaving the light on for me.”
Carper said he will devote the next 20 months to helping his Delaware neighbor and former Senate colleague President Joe Biden advance his agenda and get re-elected.
The bottom line, however, is that the Delaware politician with a record 14 consecutive statewide victories is stepping off the stage.
Carper’s exit will open up the coveted spot at the top of the ballot in the 2024 election, though no one has yet announced their candidacy.
Political pundits have suggested that if Carper stepped down, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester or Gov. John Carney, who can’t seek re-election after two terms, would be strong candidates. Both are Democrats in a state where the party holds all nine statewide elective offices and a nearly 2-to-1 registration advantage over Republicans.
Carper said he would encourage Blunt Rochester, a former congressional aide who’s now in her fourth two-year term in Congress, to seek the position.
“We love Lisa,’’ Carper said. “I spoke to her this morning and I said, ‘You’ve been patiently waiting for me to get out of the way and I’m going to get out of the way. I hope you run and will let me support you. And she said, ‘Yes, I will let you support me’ and so I’m going to.”
Blunt Rochester’s office sent out a statement applauding Carper’s “astounding accomplishments” but did not immediately reply to a request from WHYY News for comment on Carper’s preliminary endorsement as his successor.
A West Virginia native who grew up in Ohio, Carper earned a degree in economics from Ohio State. He joined the Navy as a flight officer and served in the Vietnam War before moving to Delaware in 1973 to get a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Delaware.
He never left.
Carper developed an interest in politics, and Democratic leaders liked the elective prospects of the handsome, earnest young man.
In 1976, at the age of 29, he ran for treasurer and won a two-year term. He was re-elected twice but in 1982 set his sights for Congress and won his first of five terms as U.S. representative.
In 1992, he essentially switched places with incumbent governor Republican Mike Castle, who won the seat in Congress while Carper was elected for the first of his two terms as governor.
In 2000, though, Carper took the biggest risk of his political career by deciding to challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Roth, himself a five-term Republican incumbent. Roth was immensely popular and had sponsored legislation creating the Roth IRA that offers tax-free withdrawals.
But Roth was 79 years old, and while the 53-year-old Carper didn’t make the incumbent’s age an issue, Roth collapsed during a campaign event at the Hotel du Pont, which was captured on video. Roth said it was an unfortunate episode of vertigo, but the event magnified the age difference as Carper campaigned with vigor up and down the state.
Carper rolled to victory over Roth by 12 percentage points and won his three re-election bids by even larger margins. In 2009, he became the state’s senior senator when fellow Democrat Joe Biden stepped down to become Barack Obama’s vice president.
Currently, Carper chairs the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and is senior member of both the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
