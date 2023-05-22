Tom Carper. a fixture in Delaware politics as a statewide officeholder for nearly a half-century, is ending his storied career in January 2025 when his fourth U.S. Senate term ends.

Speculation has been rampant about Carper’s future since he won his current term in 2018 at the age of 71. The centrist Democrat had raised money for a possible run at a fifth six-year term. On Monday he announced he will not seek re-election in 2024 but will “run through the tape’’ until his term ends.

Flanked by his wife Martha, Carper revealed his plans and reflected on his decades in politics during a half-hour speech at Wilmington’s entertainment and residential complex along the Christina River, a massive project that began in the mid-1990s when he was governor.

“If there’s ever an opportune time to step aside and pass the torch to the next generation, it’s coming,” Carper said. “Until then, God willing, I’ll continue working 60 hours a week and coming home on the train most nights as long as this lady will keep leaving the light on for me.”

Carper said he will devote the next 20 months to helping his Delaware neighbor and former Senate colleague President Joe Biden advance his agenda and get re-elected.

The bottom line, however, is that the Delaware politician with a record 14 consecutive statewide victories is stepping off the stage.

Carper’s exit will open up the coveted spot at the top of the ballot in the 2024 election, though no one has yet announced their candidacy.

Political pundits have suggested that if Carper stepped down, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester or Gov. John Carney, who can’t seek re-election after two terms, would be strong candidates. Both are Democrats in a state where the party holds all nine statewide elective offices and a nearly 2-to-1 registration advantage over Republicans.

Carper said he would encourage Blunt Rochester, a former congressional aide who’s now in her fourth two-year term in Congress, to seek the position.