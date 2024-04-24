Philadelphia voters approve ballot question to front the cost of lawsuits for community organizations

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A ballot question asking voters if the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter should be amended to require the city to help registered community organizations (RCOs) pay the costs of lawsuits was approved by voters in Pennsylvania’s primary election on Tuesday.

RCOs provide input when a landowner requests an exception from standard zoning rules, called a variance. RCOs have faced lawsuits related to their participation in the variance request process. A statement from the city government on the ballot question says these “can be costly and limit community input.”

For example, in 2013, the Old City Civic Association dissolved after repeated lawsuits led its insurance carrier to drop the group and it couldn’t get new insurance. Another RCO, the Greater Bustleton Civic League, saw premiums increase 12-fold last year.