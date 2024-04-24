The kids are alright: At a Philly polling place, teens are running the show

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Most polling places in Philadelphia are manned by longtime residents who have worked Election Day for years.

Lincoln High School in Mayfair is not one of them.

Inside the school’s cavernous gymnasium on Tuesday where six divisions cast their ballots, nearly all of the poll workers were teenagers. Some Lincoln students. Others recent grads.

“The kids know what they’re doing here, they get good reviews here. The adults who are here with them always give us very positive feedback. The community gives us positive feedback,” said Sarah Caswell, a special education and science teacher.

Caswell started recruiting students to work the polls during the pandemic, when the ward was down poll workers. She started with eight kids. For Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary, she has 35.

Caswell hopes the experience will motivate them to become voters. Young people typically vote at a lower rate compared to the general public.