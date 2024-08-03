What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Mayor Cherelle Parker released a highly-produced Instagram video that confusingly appears to suggest that Vice President Kamala Harris has already picked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate.

The caption on the post reads “Proud to be back with so many leaders from across our region supporting @KamalaHarris for President and @JoshShapiroPA for VP!” In the video, Parker announces “Kamala Harris is on the road to victory,” adding “I can’t think of a better partner than our governor.”

The video also features political and union leaders from around the state, including several shots of Shapiro.

With Pennsylvania Democrats and election watchers around the country watching and listening intently for any sign of Shapiro’s selection as running mate, the video went viral. So, has Parker heard news the rest of American political world appears to be waiting intently for?