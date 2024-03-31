What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The Biden campaign opened their Eastern Pennsylvania headquarters in Center City on Saturday. Dozens showed up at the new campaign office where prominent Democrats addressed supporters and attempted to energize their base. U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Speaker of the Pa. House of Representatives Joanna McClinton, and Philadelphia City Council Majority Whip Isaiah Thomas attended the opening ceremony.

Biden’s 2024 national campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said she just finished opening 14 field offices in the state, including ones in Delco and the Lehigh Valley. She called the effort a demonstration that the campaign is taking nothing for granted.

“Right now, we’re out raising Donald Trump, we’re out raising Republicans, we’re opening offices and they haven’t even opened one,” she said.