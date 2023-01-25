D.C. statehood effort gets renewed push from Delaware senator

U.S. Senator Tom Carper is very familiar with what it takes to represent a small state. He’s been governor, U.S. representative, and senator of Delaware’s less than a million residents over the course of his decades-long career.

Now, he’s renewing his push for the creation of another small state, the District of Columbia. Carper joined fellow Democrats and D.C. leaders to correct what he calls an issue of basic fairness.

“Every day we work in the shadow of our capital, a beacon for democracy around the world. And yet, a historic injustice still prevails,” he said. “Nearly 700,000 Americans call the District of Columbia home and they do not have a voting representative in either chamber of the Congress.”

District residents have long called for statehood. In November 2016, residents approved a referendum setting up the framework to become the 51st state. That vote set the boundaries for the state and its name: Washington Douglas Commonwealth.

“The disenfranchisement of 700,000 American citizens living in Washington, D.C. is 220-year-old wrong that we have a responsibility to fix,” said Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “Over the last several years, the senator has gained more support in the Senate for the D.C. statehood bill than ever before.”