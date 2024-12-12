From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware’s senior Sen. Tom Carper took to the Senate floor for the last time Wednesday, giving a farewell address that touched on his childhood, life in public office and his legacy.

Carper officially announced his retirement last year, after a celebrated career covering nearly 50 years. Carper said while he’s decided not to run for another term in office, he hopes he’s never truly retired.

“I smile and tell people, ‘I want to find other ways where I can continue to make a difference for as long as I live,’” he said.

The centrist Democrat is stepping off the stage after winning a record 14 straight statewide races since 1976. He’s served in the U.S. Senate since 2001. Before that, he served two terms as governor, five terms as the First State’s lone congressman and two terms as state treasurer.

Carper said he’s learned many lessons in public office, including from the nation’s current president. He became Delaware’s senior senator in 2009 when his colleague Democrat Joe Biden resigned to become President Barack Obama’s vice president.

“I learned from Joe Biden that all politics is personal, and that all diplomacy is personal. And I learned that just because someone is your adversary, one day, they don’t have to become your enemy,” Carper said.