From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Tom Carper won his first statewide election in 1976 when he started the first of three terms as state treasurer. After that, he ripped off an unprecedented string of 18 election victories, rising from treasurer to five terms in the U.S. House, two terms as governor and four terms in the U.S. Senate.

The 77-year-old announced last year that he would not run for re-election this fall, thereby ending the longest election win streak in Delaware’s history.

“Not bad for a kid who was born in a coal mining town in West Virginia,” Carper said as he reflected on his career.