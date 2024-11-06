What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Lisa Blunt Rochester clinched a historic victory Tuesday night, becoming Delaware’s first woman, and first Black woman, elected to the United States Senate. Her win marks a milestone for representation in Delaware politics and resonates nationally, as she will join Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks as the first two Black women to serve together in the Senate.

“The people have spoken and we’re bringing bright hope to the United States Senate. I stand here before you tonight, extremely humbled and with a heart filled with gratitude to God and to the people of Delaware, who put their trust in me,” she said. “That victory is ours and the Diamond State is shining bright.”

Blunt Rochester’s triumph over Republican Eric Hansen and Independent Mike Katz highlights strong support among Delaware voters for her platform, which focuses on healthcare reform, economic growth and social equity. She will be replacing fellow Democratic Sen. Tom Carper, who decided not to run for re-election after 23 years in the Senate.

In a speech to supporters in Wilmington Tuesday night, she emphasized that her victory is more than a personal milestone. She said it marks a historic step for the people of Delaware and marginalized communities across the nation.

“We had never elected a woman or a person of color to the House or the Senate,” Blunt Rochester said, referencing her historic U.S. House win in 2016.

“In 2016, after a six-way primary and a general election, we won,” Blunt Rochester said. “I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last eight years from creating jobs, lowering the cost of goods, tackling housing, affordability, expanding access to health care, to name a few.”

During her campaign trail, she shared stories highlighting the resilience of Delawareans: a proud small business owner in Middletown coming to fruition, a dedicated family farmer in Felton and activists working to bring clean drinking water to communities like Ellendale to Wilmington.