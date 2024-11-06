Lisa Blunt Rochester becomes Delaware’s first woman and first Black candidate elected to the U.S. Senate
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester easily won her race, becoming the first woman, and Black woman, elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware.
Lisa Blunt Rochester clinched a historic victory Tuesday night, becoming Delaware’s first woman, and first Black woman, elected to the United States Senate. Her win marks a milestone for representation in Delaware politics and resonates nationally, as she will join Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks as the first two Black women to serve together in the Senate.
“The people have spoken and we’re bringing bright hope to the United States Senate. I stand here before you tonight, extremely humbled and with a heart filled with gratitude to God and to the people of Delaware, who put their trust in me,” she said. “That victory is ours and the Diamond State is shining bright.”
Blunt Rochester’s triumph over Republican Eric Hansen and Independent Mike Katz highlights strong support among Delaware voters for her platform, which focuses on healthcare reform, economic growth and social equity. She will be replacing fellow Democratic Sen. Tom Carper, who decided not to run for re-election after 23 years in the Senate.
In a speech to supporters in Wilmington Tuesday night, she emphasized that her victory is more than a personal milestone. She said it marks a historic step for the people of Delaware and marginalized communities across the nation.
“We had never elected a woman or a person of color to the House or the Senate,” Blunt Rochester said, referencing her historic U.S. House win in 2016.
“In 2016, after a six-way primary and a general election, we won,” Blunt Rochester said. “I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last eight years from creating jobs, lowering the cost of goods, tackling housing, affordability, expanding access to health care, to name a few.”
During her campaign trail, she shared stories highlighting the resilience of Delawareans: a proud small business owner in Middletown coming to fruition, a dedicated family farmer in Felton and activists working to bring clean drinking water to communities like Ellendale to Wilmington.
Her Republican opponent Eric Hansen called for the new senator-elect to prioritize Delaware’s core challenges, particularly affordable living, education and crime.
“The problems that people think we have here in Delaware and across the nation are largely the same: the cost of living is way too high, inflation is hitting the middle class and poor especially hard and people don’t feel safe. Education is also a major issue, particularly in Delaware,” he said. “What we need to do is fix education because education is scaring off opportunity and so there are corporations who are not relocating to Delaware because the educational system is not great.”
Hansen expressed hope that Blunt Rochester will approach her work with a spirit of bipartisanship.
“She says she’s going to start reaching across the aisle and working with the other side. The reality is in the last six years. She’s never crossed party lines,” he said. “I’m really hoping that she actually maintains that promise and starts to work with the other side because what we need more than anything in DC is collaboration.”
Blunt Rochester told supporters she would keep the needs of the First State and its residents top of mind as she moves from the House to the Senate.
“I will go to the Senate each and every day with you in my heart and in my mind. And Delaware will always come first,” she said.
