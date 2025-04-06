Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The historic Church of the Assumption has sat near the intersection of Spring Garden and 12th streets for the past 176 years but has been vacant for decades.

The Roman Catholic church was designed and built in 1849 by architect Patrick Charles Keely, and the property served as a place of worship until 1995.

Previous efforts to redevelop the property have failed, but there’s now a chance for a new owner to invest in the site. The property is slated to be auctioned off to the highest bidder in a foreclosure sale after the owner defaulted on the mortgage.

The auction was set for April 4 through the Philadelphia Sheriff Office’s online vendor, Bid4Assets, but has since been postponed until May 6.

The most recent owner of the property is MJ Central Investment LP, controlled by John Wei, a Chinatown real estate developer.

In 2012, Wei purchased the property. He then sought to demolish it, until neighbors fought back. In 2018, Wei obtained a permit to turn the church into a hotel, but that project never happened, either.

Now Wei owes JP Vision Financial, a Newtown-based company, more than $3.9 million on the building and several nearby properties — including a former convent and school.

In December 2023, Wei filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, about a month after a Civil Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act judgement of $5 million was handed down against him.

Wei owes $1.5 million in back taxes to the federal, state and local government.

It was not immediately clear why the auction was postponed. Neither Wei nor his attorneys responded to a request for comment for this story.

The new owner will have to contend with an outstanding Department of Licenses and Inspections violation that deemed the property unsafe and will require repairs but there’s some protections in place.

In 2009, the church was added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places for its ecclesiastical design, complete with copper spires, and because two Catholic saints — John Neumann and Katharine Drexel — were baptized there. It’s the oldest remaining building designed by the architect Keely.

“It was the first church with that type of design and it kind of opened the door to many more churches that were built with that same design,” said Andrew Palewski, a local resident who helped nominate the church for historic designation.

There are several other unprotected buildings on the property that have been turned into apartments over the years — such as the former convent and school.

“There are many many options for adaptively reusing that property that could involve preservation of the church in a profitable way,” Palewski said.

But it would take some investment. There hasn’t been regular maintenance of the building in at least 30 years, if not longer.

“There are slate shingles missing on the roof, and from time to time windows are open and people are going in and out of there,” Palewski said. “The more time that goes by without anything being done in terms of maintenance, I think the risk is greater and greater that it will be demolished.”

Palewski is skeptical that the building will be sold at auction and that the mortgage company won’t work out a deal with the property owner instead. Back taxes owed on the buildings are roughly several thousand dollars each, property records show.

As to whether the L&I violation may spur the city to demolish the building, he suggested that’s unlikely.

“Those violations have been outstanding for I think more than 15 years at this point,” he said.