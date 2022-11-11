Delaware’s traditional Return Day hit with partial boycott over Confederate flag

Hundreds of Delawareans joined the biennial Return Day celebration at the circle in the heart of Georgetown. Featuring food vendors, entertainment, a parade, and highlighted by an official reading of election returns. Former political opponents ceremonially buried the hatchet, pledging to put the campaign behind them and work for the good of the state.

The traditional holiday traces its history back to the 18th century when Georgetown residents would gather days after the election to hear who won.

Typically a unifying event at least on the surface, this year’s Return Day was a bit different.

State Democratic Party officials urged its members not to participate in the traditional carriage rides that parade former opponents through the town. The call for a boycott comes after a dispute over the flying of a Confederate flag at the nearby Marvel Museum which traditionally has provided carriages for the parade.

“The flag must come down,” said state NAACP president Richard Smith who joined the crowd boycotting with a poster that said, “The confederate flag stands for hate and racism.”

“The flag in this state, in this city, and this town is unfair to Black folks,” said Smith.

The majority of attendees said that despite some protesting the flag, the celebration still had value in bringing people together from all political backgrounds.

“This tradition is really about coming together after an election and recognizing that, you know, we fought a good race, we ran a good race, and now it’s time to get to work,” said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, thanking voters for helping her win another term.