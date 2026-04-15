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Following a name change and a $20 million expansion, Stateside Live! is hosting a weekend of concerts to celebrate its grand reopening May 29–31.

The weekend will serve as the Coors Light Concert Stage, a new 5,000-seat outdoor music venue, and several sponsored attractions, including the AVA rooftop bar, Blue Moon beer garden, Stateside Crush cocktail bar and PBR Backyard, an outdoor expansion of the cowboy-themed PBR bar inside Stateside Live!

On Friday, May 29, Taking Back Sunday will play a free outdoor show alongside Mayday Parade and Bayside. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will take place rain or shine, barring severe weather. Ticket registration starts Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, May 30, electronic duo Two Friends is set to perform, and on Sunday, May 31, Realty Records and Undiscovered will be featured during a “Surfside Sundays” event.

Last August, Stateside Vodka, a Philadelphia-based liquor brand, entered into a naming rights deal with the formerly named Xfinity Live! and officially changed its name late last year.

In 2024, Comcast Spectacor unveiled a $2.5 billion master plan for the South Philly sports complex, including new retail and restaurants, a music venue, and a hotel.