In its ninth year, Philly Music Fest will bring a week’s worth of shows to the local scene, packing some of the region’s most intimate music venues with its best and upcoming artists.

From Oct. 13–19, the Philadelphia music scene will be presented with an all-star lineup of its most acclaimed artists, including The Wonder Years, Dr. Dog and Matt Quinn of the band Mt. Joy.

This year’s festival will also introduce a new venue to its lineup, The Fallser Club in East Falls, and will be the first year where multiple shows will take place on the same night.

“I think every single year we’ve done something different, either adding a venue, doing two nights at a venue,” festival co-founder Greg Seltzer said. “This year, adding a venue plus stacking two shows in one night — two different genres, two different parts of the city — so it’s actually super refreshing.”